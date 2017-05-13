Palace will beat Hull to survive, says Riihilahti

Riihilahti's Palace career was spent mostly outside the top flight. His Palace side narrowly escaped relegation to the third tier in 2001, but experienced the joy of reaching the Premier League via the playoffs three seasons later.



Riihilahti's selfless performances as a hard-running, tough-tackling defensive midfielder won him a special place in the hearts of supporters at Selhurst Park, and he remains a huge fan of the club.



He believes Palace, who have spent the last three seasons in the Premier League after eight in the second tier, are capable of much more than bouncing between England's top two divisions.

...