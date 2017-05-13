Zidane unsure when Bale will return from injury

Gareth Bale is set to miss the remainder of Real Madrid's league campaign after coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday he did not know when the Wales international will return from injury.



The forward has been limited to 17 league starts this season due to a serious ankle injury and repeated muscle problems and was absent from training the day before Real's final home game of the season against Sevilla on Sunday.



Sevilla ended Real's 40-game unbeaten run earlier in the season with a 2-1 win although have gone off the boil since then, winning three of their last 10 matches. Zidane, however, still urged his side to take no chances on Sunday.

