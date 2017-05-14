Fans walk out to 'have lunch' as sorry Inter lose again

Inter's decision to sack coach Stefano Pioli on Tuesday failed to galvanize the team who have failed to win any of their last eight league games and taken only two points during that run.



Pietro Iemmello scored both goals for Sassuolo as Inter dropped to eighth in the table, two places and four points adrift of the last Europa League place with two games left to play.



It got worse for Inter when Iemmello tapped in from close range five minutes after the re-start.



Eder pulled one back with a deflected shot with 20 minutes left, briefly sparking Inter to life but it did not last and Sassuolo comfortably saw out the game.

...