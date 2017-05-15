Chelsea clinched the title thanks to unlikely hero Michy Batshuayi, while Tottenham said farewell to White Hart Lane in fitting fashion. Arsenal kept their top four hopes alive and Liverpool look destined for the Champions League. Here are five things we learned in the Premier League this weekend.



With Chelsea toiling at The Hawthorns, he was given a chance by Antonio Conte and took it by forcing home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross from close range. Despite having cost 33.2 million pounds ($42.8 million) when he signed from Marseille last year, Batshuayi is yet to start a league game for Chelsea.



Harry Kane, born up the road in Chingford, scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Manchester United as Mauricio Pochettino's side equaled the club record of 14 successive home league wins and completed a league season unbeaten at home for the first time since 1964-65 .

