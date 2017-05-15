Liverpool jubilant, Spurs bid Lane farewell

Liverpool are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League after Philippe Coutinho inspired a 4-0 rout of West Ham, while Tottenham said a fitting farewell to White Hart Lane with their 2-1 win against Manchester United Sunday.



At the London Stadium, Liverpool took the lead when Coutinho's sublime pass was converted by Daniel Sturridge early in the first half.



Liverpool moved back one point above Manchester City into third place.



Although City and fifth-placed Arsenal both have a game in hand, Klopp's men will be guaranteed a Champions League berth if they beat relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield next Sunday.



In the unlikely event Arsenal lose at home to relegated Sunderland Tuesday, then Liverpool will clinch a top-four spot without playing.



Harry Kane doubled Tottenham's lead in the 48th minute with his 28th goal of the season.

