Kuyt leads Feyenoord to Dutch league title

Veteran captain Dirk Kuyt scored a hat-trick Sunday as Feyenoord beat Heracles Almelo 3-1 to win their 15th Dutch Eredivisie title and the first in 18 long years for their fervent fans.



Kuyt, 36, who returned to Feyenoord in the twilight of his career saying he wanted to lead the team to the Dutch championship, scored his 100th goal for the club in the first minute to settle nerves throughout Rotterdam.



Feyenoord have long been members of the elite top three of Dutch football, along with Ajax and PSV, but the Rotterdam club has struggled in recent years.

...