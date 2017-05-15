Monaco rout Lille, ‘seal’ Ligue 1 title

A Radamel Falcao double, Bernardo Silva's goal and an own goal by Junior Alonso put the principality side on 89 points with two games left while Paris St. Germain, who prevailed 5-0 at St. Etienne, are on 86 having played one more game and with a less favorable goal difference.



Monaco, whose starting 11 is the youngest of the potential champions in the five big European leagues, wrapped it up in the 69th minute when Falcao fired home from another Mbappe assist.



PSG's goal difference of +56 compared to Monaco's +73, however, means that there is virtually no chance for Unai Emery's side to leapfrog the principality side.

