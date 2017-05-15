Juventus spurn chance to clinch title with 3-1 loss at Roma

Juventus wasted a chance to clinch a record sixth straight Serie A title, sustaining a 3-1 loss at rivals Roma Sunday. Stephan El Shaarawy put Roma 2-1 ahead early in the second half with a long, low shot that was deflected by Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner.



With two rounds remaining, Juventus' lead over Roma was reduced to four points. Napoli are third, one point further back, after their 5-0 rout of Torino earlier.



Juventus' last two matches are against relegation-threatened Crotone and Bologna.



Genoa, Empoli and Crotone are still fighting to avoid becoming the final relegated team. Crotone kept their hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Udinese while Genoa lost 1-0 at Palermo and Empoli was defeated 3-2 at Cagliari. With two rounds remaining, Genoa has 33 points, Empoli 32 and Crotone 31 .



Also, Sampdoria and Chievo Verona drew 1-1 and Bologna beat last-placed Pescara 3-1 .

...