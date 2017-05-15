Real Madrid, Barcelona set up final day title showdown

The fight for the La Liga title will go down to the last day of the season after Real Madrid and Barcelona beat Sevilla and Las Palmas respectively Sunday to remain locked together on 87 points.



Real Madrid remain in the driving seat after the European champions saw off Sevilla 4-1 as they have two games remaining to Barca's one.



At the bottom, Sporting Gijon joined Granada and Osasuna in being relegated despite winning 1-0 at Eibar as Deportivo la Coruna secured safety in a 0-0 draw at Villarreal.



That goal meant Real Madrid broke Bayern Munich's European record for scoring in consecutive games as their streak now stretches to 61 games.

