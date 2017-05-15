Dyche says frugal Burnley will spend wisely in next window

Burnley will adopt a frugal approach and have no plans to splurge on big signings in the close season as they prepare for a second consecutive campaign in the Premier League, manager Sean Dyche has said.



Despite a woeful away record, Burnley have won 10 games at Turf Moor to sit 15th in the standings on 40 points, with a victory at home to West Ham in their final match Sunday giving them a chance of ending the season in 12th place.



Dyche compared Burnley's financial situation to that experienced at Bournemouth, who are a smaller club but benefit from the backing of Russian millionaire businessman Maxim Demin since 2011 .

