Winning competitive Premier League is special, says Fabregas

The sheer competitiveness of the Premier League makes it the toughest of all leagues and winning it is a special feeling, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said.



Fabregas has played in the league for 10 seasons, making his debut for Arsenal in 2004 before leaving for Spanish club Barcelona in 2011 . He spent three seasons in Spain, winning the La Liga and Copa Del Rey before joining Chelsea in 2014 .



Chelsea face Watford on Monday before their final league game of the season against already-relegated Sunderland Sunday.

