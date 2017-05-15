Arsenal's top-scorer Sanchez a doubt for Sunderland game

Arsenal's top scorer Alexis Sanchez faces a fitness test to determine his availability for Tuesday's Premier League clash against relegated Sunderland while midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out, manager Arsene Wenger said.



Sanchez was withdrawn with a thigh injury during Arsenal's 4-1 win over Stoke City Saturday that kept Wenger's team in the hunt for a top-four berth.



Arsenal are currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and four adrift of third-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.



Despite the improvement, Arsenal look set to spend next season without Champions League football in what could be the first time in more than 20 years that Wenger's team will not feature in Europe's elite club competition.

