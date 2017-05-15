Wenger urges Arsenal fans to ignore boycott call

Arsene Wenger has called on Arsenal fans to turn out in force for Tuesday's game against Sunderland rather than take part in a boycott designed to hasten his removal as manager of the London giants.



Arsenal have finished in the top four of every full season since Wenger took charge 21 years ago but, after Liverpool's 4-0 win at West Ham Sunday, they now need slip-ups from either the Merseysiders or Manchester City to help them maintain that proud record.



Wenger, who yet again refused to comment on his Arsenal future, said Monday: "My message is always the same, it is to support the team.



A statement on onlinegooner.com suggested that Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone or Juventus's Max Allegri would now be better at managing Arsenal than Wenger.

...