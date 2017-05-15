Ronaldo could take Madrid to brink of title in Celta Vigo

In-form striker Cristiano Ronaldo will try to take Real Madrid to the brink of the Spanish title Wednesday against Celta Vigo.



The only force of nature Celta Vigo need to worry about now is Ronaldo, who is driving Madrid towards a potential league and Champions League double.



Ronaldo struck twice as Madrid beat Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu, reaching 401 goals for the club in all competitions since he signed for them in 2009 from Manchester United.



Madrid will be confident of beating a Celta Vigo side in 13th with nothing to play for this season after being eliminated from the Europa League by Manchester United in last Thursday's semi-final second leg.

...