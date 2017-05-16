Guardiola wants winning send-off for Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta deserves a victorious finale to mark the end of his nine-year Manchester City career, manager Pep Guardiola said Monday.



Zabaleta joined City from Espanyol for 6.45 million pounds ($8.3 million) on Aug. 31, 2008, a day before the Abu Dhabi United Group, led by billionaire Sheikh Mansour, completed a takeover that transformed the club's fortunes.



Zabaleta has won two league titles with City, as well as the FA Cup once, in 2011, and the League Cup twice.



Guardiola hopes Zabaleta finishes his time at the club by helping them secure qualification for next season's Champions League, with Guardiola's men currently ahead of Arsenal in the race for fourth place.



While Zabaleta will feature as City look to complete the season in fine style, midfielder Fabian Delph will be unavailable.



Guardiola, meanwhile, remained guarded on the fate of the six out-of-contract players whose futures all remain unclear.

