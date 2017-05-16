Cedars great Antar calls time on career

Former Cedars captain and one of Lebanon's greatest football exports Roda Antar announced his retirement from the game at the age of 36 Monday.



Antar returned to where it all started this past season, re-signing with boyhood club Tadamon Sour where a respectable sixth-place finish was achieved in the Lebanese Premier League. A towering presence in midfield coupled with a keen eye for a pass, Antar is known for his inspirational showings in a Cedars shirt, for whom he earned 58 caps and scored 20 goals.

...