Cahill counts on past lessons to help Chelsea defend title

Chelsea need to learn from the mistakes of last season to be better prepared to defend their Premier League title in the coming campaign, center back Tim Cahill has said.



Chelsea sealed a second league title in three seasons after beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Friday and followed that up with a 4-3 win over Watford Monday, but Cahill is already looking ahead to the next challenge.



Manchester United were the last team to successfully defend the league title, winning three in a row from 2006, while Chelsea notched consecutive wins in 2004 and 2005 .

...