Man Utd and Man City to meet in Houston

A combination of file pictures created in London on April 26, 2017 shows Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola (L) on July 27, 2016, and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (R) smiling on October 19, 2016. / AFP / Paul ELLIS AND WANG Zhao /
Critics question Mourinho’s negative approach
Man United willing to play juniors in last league game, says Mourinho
City and Guardiola have failed to meet expectations
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Critics question Mourinho’s negative approach
Man United willing to play juniors in last league game, says Mourinho
City and Guardiola have failed to meet expectations
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE