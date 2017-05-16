Tottenham "family" will stick together next season, Kane says

Kane, who is Tottenham's leading scorer this season with 22 goals, scored the last goal at White Hart Lane Sunday as Tottenham secured second position with a 2-1 win over sixth-placed Manchester United.



Multiple Tottenham stars, including Kane and midfielder Dele Alli, are targets for Europe's elite clubs, according to media reports, but Kane is confident that a majority of the club's players will stay.



Tottenham finished third in the last campaign and second this season but have failed to win any trophies since winning the League Cup in 2008 . Kane said that his team had the ability to win titles.

