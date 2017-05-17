Europa League run brightens United’s financial outlook

A run to the final of the Europa League helped English football club Manchester United to raise its revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17, and winning the trophy would boost its finances for next season by unlocking a place in the Champions League.



A place in the Champions League would normally provide 40 million to 50 million pounds ($44.38 million to $55.48 million) in revenues, against a figure of about 15-20 million pounds for playing in the lower profile Europa League, United's CFO Cliff Baty said.



United have, however, done better out of the Europa League this season as other English clubs missed out on the later stages and so got a smaller share of the pooled payments.



The Europa League is the one major trophy United have never won.

