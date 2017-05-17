Terry remembered for the good and the bad

John Terry has had many highs and a few lows in his two decades at Chelsea, so it was fitting that he was both hero and villain in what was possibly his last full appearance for the club he joined as a 14-year-old schoolboy.



Terry, who has played more than 700 times for Chelsea, responded to a rare return to the starting 11 against Watford Monday by opening the scoring in the 22nd minute in a helter-skelter, end-of-season, 4-3 win for Chelsea, who clinched the Premier League title last week.



Conte hinted that Terry was unlikely to start Chelsea's final league game of the season Sunday against already relegated Sunderland as the coach said he wanted to get his FA Cup final team ready and playing ahead of the May 27 showdown against Arsenal.



But he also said he wanted Terry to lift the English league trophy next week as a final sendoff.

