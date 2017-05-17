Treble-chasing Juventus need focus for Lazio Cup final

Massimiliano Allegri has called for treble-chasing Juventus to make amends for failing to secure the Serie A title last weekend, by beating Lazio in the Italian Cup final Wednesday.



Juventus, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3, needed just a point at Roma Sunday to secure a record sixth consecutive Italian league title.



Winning a treble, seven years after Inter Milan achieved the feat under the helm of Jose Mourinho in 2010, has been Juve's ambition all season.



Juventus have drawn two and lost one of their last three league outings, shipping six goals in the process.



Former Juventus striker Ciro Immobile, who has hit 22 league goals for the high-flying capital club, believes the "perfect match" can put a dent in Juve's ambitions.

...