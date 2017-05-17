Arsenal players keen on Sanchez stay, says Koscielny

Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.



Sanchez has scored 28 goals in 49 appearances this season despite not being an out-and-out striker, but media reports have suggested he is unhappy at the club.



The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract and has been linked with both Manchester United and City and several other leading clubs across Europe.

...