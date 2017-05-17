Outcast Benzema has not given up on France return

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has not given up hope of a return to the French national team despite being frozen out by coach Didier Deschamps in the wake of a sextape scandal 18 months ago.



Benzema was suspended indefinitely in December 2015 after being charged with conspiracy to blackmail team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sextape, but French federation president Noel Le Graet said last October Deschamps was free to call him up again.



France do not seem to have missed Benzema, impressing at Euro 2016 with Antoine Griezmann and Dimitri Payet shining up front.



However, Benzema said he was being left out for non-sporting reasons.

