Bournemouth's biggest challenge is retaining players: Howe

Bournemouth's "biggest challenge" will be to prevent players from leaving in the transfer window as the Premier League club have big ambitions for next season, manager Eddie Howe said.



Bournemouth has moved up to 11th in the Premier League this season, an improvement from their previous 16th place finish when the club were involved in the relegation scrap throughout the campaign.



Howe said Bournemouth could retain their top talent despite interest from bigger clubs, and continue growing.

...