Reading's playoff final among my best achievements: Stam

Reading manager Jaap Stam considers his team's progression into the Championship playoff final as one of the biggest achievements of his career, he said after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Fulham (2-1 on aggregate) in the semi-finals.



Stam, 44, who joined Reading before the start of the season, previously captured numerous trophies as a player at PSV, Ajax and Manchester United, as well as two while an assistant coach at Ajax in the 2013-14 season.



Reading join a growing list of European teams to be controlled by Chinese investors, with Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, Serie A's AC Milan and Inter Milan along with Ligue 1's Nice being sold in the last year.

...