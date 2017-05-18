Real close in on title as Juve, Monaco net trophies

Real Madrid moved to within one point of winning La Liga as Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to down Celta Vigo 4-1 Wednesday.



However, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos rounded off another four-goal showing from Madrid.



Isco was again the provider as he surged through the midfield before feeding the World Player of the Year to slot home his 13th goal in his last eight games.



Ronaldo should have completed yet another hat-trick when he somehow managed to fire wide with the goal gaping before he was replaced with six minutes remaining.

...