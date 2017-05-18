Dutch star Kuyt retires after Feyenoord triumph

Kuyt, 36, scored all three goals Sunday as Rotterdam-based Feyenoord beat Heracles 3-1 to clinch the Dutch title after finishing one point clear of Ajax. He is expected to stay on at Feyenoord in a technical capacity after calling time on his 19-year playing career.



After three prolific seasons in Rotterdam, Kuyt was snapped up by Liverpool in 2006 after playing at that year's World Cup in Germany.



He scored 71 goals – including a late consolation in Liverpool's 2007 Champions League final defeat to AC Milan – over six seasons with the English club.

