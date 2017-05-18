Germany’s Loew to take seven debutants to Confed Cup

Germany's head coach Joachim Loew Wednesday named seven uncapped players for next month's Confederations Cup in Russia as the injury-hit world champions unveiled an experimental squad.



Only three of the squad – Matthias Ginter, Julian Draxler and Shkodran Mustafi – won the 2014 World Cup and none of them played in the final.



Ajax winger Amin Younes, 23, is among the debutants, along with Hoffenheim's striker Sandro Wagner and midfielder Kerem Demirbay, 23, plus Hertha Berlin's deadball expert, defender Marvin Plattenhardt, 25 .



At 29, burly forward Wagner is the oldest member of the youthful squad.



First-choice players like Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng (all Bayern Munich), plus Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil are all left out to rest.

...