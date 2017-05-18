Mourinho sweating over Fellaini injury after Southampton draw

Midifelder Marouane Fellaini is doubtful for Manchester United's last league game and next week's Europa League final after sustaining an injury in Wednesday's goalless draw at Southampton.



Mourinho also said that defender Eric Bailly picked up a minor injury but was not too concerned about the 23-year-old who is ineligible for the Europa League final after being sent off in the semi-final.



United host Crystal Palace in their last league game of the season on Sunday before travelling to Stockholm to face Ajax Amsterdam in the Europa League final on May 24 .

