Chelsea want to 'win everything' next season, says Kante

Premier League champions Chelsea will challenge for all four major trophies next season, midfielder N'Golo Kante said after picking up the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Player of the Year award.



Chelsea failed to qualify for this season's Champions League and were knocked out early in the League Cup but Kante believes that his team can do better next season.



Kante, who won the league with Leicester City last season, has been a vital part of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system and the 26-year-old praised the Italian for the club's success.

