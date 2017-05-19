Arsenal's title challenge failure is frustrating: Sanchez

Arsenal have the players and qualities to challenge for the Premier League title and their failure to do so is frustrating, striker Alexis Sanchez has said.



Sanchez, who is the club's leading scorer with 23 goals and 10 assists this season, said that his team could perform better.



Sanchez also said that the players' mentality is the reason for their recent three-game winning streak in the league.



Arsenal can, however, win the FA Cup for the third time in four years when they face Chelsea in the final on May 27 but Sanchez remains uncertain if that would make the season a success.

...