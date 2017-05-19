Sevilla’s Sampaoli says could not snub 'dream' Argentina job

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said Friday a firm offer to coach Argentina would be too tempting to turn down, adding negotiations between his native country and the La Liga club were well advanced.



Sampaoli interrupted a long career in South America after coaching Chile to the 2015 Copa America trophy and, in his only season in European soccer, has taken Sevilla to fourth place in the league, their best showing since 2010 .



He also steered the club to the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 2010 .

...