Klopp primed to spend to bolster Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday the club has spoken to potential signings and he is determined to bring in "a few" new faces in the summer.



A win over relegated Middlesbrough in the Premier League Sunday will ensure a return to the Champions League for Liverpool -- the German called it "the icing on the cake".



Regardless, Klopp says that his team-building project is exciting players thinking of coming to the club.



Klopp made clear in the past that he would not be interested in a player whose sole motivation for coming is to play in the Champions League.



Klopp, meanwhile, insists that skipper Jordan Henderson will make a full recovery from the foot injury that has kept him out since February.

