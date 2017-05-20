Madrid on cusp of ending title drought

Real Madrid can almost touch the La Liga title after a five-year wait, needing only to avoid defeat to Malaga Sunday to grab the trophy from the hands of archrivals Barcelona.



Madrid famously squandered two consecutive titles in 1992 and 1993 away to Tenerife, then coached by another Real great, Jorge Valdano, handing the trophy to Barcelona on the final day.



Barcelona host Eibar and coach Luis Enrique last month said that his side's hopes of stealing the league in the final match were about as likely as pigs flying.



In his last media appearance, though, he said Malaga had beaten Barca and could spring a surprise on Madrid too.



Real opened up a three-point lead at the top with a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo Wednesday that saw them return to the league's summit for the first time since April 23, when they lost to Barca.

