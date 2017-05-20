Wenger gives little away as Arsenal face top-four exclusion

Approaching Sunday's Premier League season finale against Everton, which could determine whether Arsenal will play in the Champions League next season, Wenger again gave little away.



Wenger's contract is up at the end of the season, so this weekend's match could be his last at Emirates Stadium. "This season, yes," Wenger said, adding that his future will be discussed at a board meeting after Arsenal plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 .



Manchester City have 75 points, Liverpool have 73, and Arsenal have 72 .



Much speculation has also surrounded the future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but Wenger claimed they would both stay, even if Arsenal miss out on the Champions League.



Kane, last year's Golden Boot winner, has 26 league goals while Lukaku has 24 and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has 23 .



LUKAKU DECISION Sunday's game at Arsenal could be Lukaku's last match for Everton.

...