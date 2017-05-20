Secure scudetto now, treble-chasing Allegri says

Coach Massimiliano Allegri has urged treble-chasing Juventus to settle nerves ahead of their Champions League final with Real Madrid next month by securing the Serie A title and another league and Cup double Sunday.



Failure to do so could see Juve's chances of keeping their hopes of a treble, last achieved in Italy by Inter Milan while under Jose Mourinho in 2010, hinge on the final day of the season.



Next weekend, Juve are away at Bologna, Roma host Genoa and Napoli are at Sampdoria.



Less than two weeks after Stefano Pioli was sacked by Inter, youth team coach Stefano Vecchi is at the helm again but should leave injury-hit captain Mauro Icardi on the bench in place of Eder.



Sitting four points behind city rivals Milan, the Nerazzurri need to beat Lazio to have any chance of qualifying for the Europa League.

