Mourinho backs Pogba to cope with father's death

Mourinho has promised to make sweeping changes for Sunday's fixture against Crystal Palace, ahead of United's Europa League final date with Dutch side Ajax in Stockholm Wednesday.



Pogba has not appeared for United since helping them reach the Europa League final in a home draw with Celta Vigo 10 days ago and Mourinho clearly feels the French midfielder needs to play after attending to his family tragedy.



However, Fosu-Mensah, 19, will not be the only youngster involved in the squad Sunday, with Mourinho even calling up 16-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes, who was named as the club's Youth Player of the Year this week, among a long list of untried talent.



Crystal Palace avoided a nerve-ridden final day of the season by beating Hull last weekend to guarantee their place in next season's Premier League.

...