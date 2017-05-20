Hot-shot Kane chases golden boot

With Tottenham assured of second place in the Premier League and Hull already condemned to relegation, Harry Kane's bid to win the golden boot will be the focus of attention at the KC Stadium Sunday.



Kane moved two goals clear of Everton's Romelu Lukaku in the race to finish the Premier League's top scorer when he scored four times in Tottenham's 6-1 victory at Leicester Thursday.



The England forward's tally has been amassed from just 29 league appearances and Kane appears certain to retain the trophy he won with a total of 25 goals last season.



The challenge will be to maintain that improvement next season and Kane is among the Tottenham stars to have voiced their determination to stay.

