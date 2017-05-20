Axed Allardyce reveals England hurt

Sam Allardyce says he could not bear watching England play even on television after he lost his job as manager of the national side following a newspaper sting.



Now in charge at Premier League Crystal Palace, Allardyce lasted just 67 days and one match as England boss.



The 62-year-old, who by his own admission acted like an "idiot", left his dream job just a fortnight before what would have been his first home match as England manager, against Malta at Wembley in October.



Just three months after losing the England job, Allardyce was back in football with Palace after being encouraged to return by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, a longstanding friend.

