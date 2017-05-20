Title Madrid's to lose: Zidane

Madrid lead Barcelona by three points at the top of the table and just need to avoid defeat at Malaga Sunday to be assured of a first La Liga title in five years.



Zidane is unusually expected to name the same side that started a 4-1 win at Celta Vigo Wednesday.



However, a vital part of Madrid's success this season has been the depth of their squad as Zidane has managed to keep many of his most important players fresh by rotating heavily throughout the season.



And he hailed the contribution of every player in his squad.

