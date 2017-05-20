Aubameyang brace fires Dortmund into Champions League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in Borussia Dortmund's 4-3 win over Werder Bremen Saturday to finish as the Bundesliga's top-scorer and seal his side's direct Champions League place on a dramatic final day of the season.



Aubameyang finished with 31 goals, one more than Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who failed to score in the champions' 4-1 home win over Freiburg.



Bayern doubled their lead when Arturo Vidal's curling shot beat the Freiburg goalkeeper on 73 minutes.



Ex-Bayern striker Nils Petersen came on to claim Freiburg's consolation on 76 minutes and set a new record of 19 Bundesliga goals off the bench.



However, less than a minute into the second half, Fin Bartels slammed home after a great run from Max Kruse to make the score 2-2 .

...