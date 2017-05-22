Champions Chelsea bid farewell to Terry

Stamford Bridge erupted in celebration Sunday as departing Chelsea captain John Terry lifted the Premier League trophy in Antonio Conte's record-breaking first season in charge, but the carnival atmosphere had a bittersweet edge.



In a piece of sentimental theater, Conte substituted Terry with his successor as captain Gary Cahill in the 26th minute – his shirt number – of the 5-1 win over Sunderland and the emotional 36-year-old hugged teammates who formed a guard of honor as he left the pitch to a standing ovation.



Former captain Dennis Wise carried the gold-topped Premier League trophy to a rapidly constructed dais and as Terry and Cahill lifted the trophy, blue-and-white bunting rained down on the players while cannons blew celebratory flames into the air.

...