Records fall as Celtic beat Hearts, end season unbeaten

Second-half goals from Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong secured the victory for the Glasgow club and made sure they ended the campaign with 34 wins and four draws.



"It's been a great season," Rodgers added.



Having clinched their sixth consecutive title in April, Rodgers' side took their points tally for the season to 106 – breaking the club record of 103 set 16 years ago.



Griffiths's well-taken header equaled the club's previous best of 105 goals for a single campaign while Armstrong's second – a rebound after Scott Sinclair's effort fell into his path – set another record.



Their 30-point winning margin over second-placed Aberdeen, who won 6-0 at Partick Thistle on the final day, is also a record, breaking the previous 29-point gap set by Neil Lennon's side in 2013-14 .

