Misery for Arsenal as Liverpool, City make Champions League

Arsene Wenger's torrid year reached a calamitous climax as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after Manchester City and Liverpool wrapped up the remaining top four places on the final day of the Premier League season.



After reaching the Champions League for the last 19 seasons, Arsenal will spend next term trekking around the unglamorous outposts of the Europa League.



Hector Bellerin put Arsenal ahead in the eighth minute, but when Laurent Koscielny was sent off six minutes later for a reckless challenge on Enner Valencia, Wenger must have feared the worst.



Aaron Ramsey got Arsenal's third, but his team were condemned to finishing fifth because Liverpool eased into the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15 .



United must win the Europa League to qualify for next season's Champions League.

