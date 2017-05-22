Ronaldo leads Real to 33rd La Liga title

Real Madrid won their 33rd La Liga title and first for five years as Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th goal of the season helped seal a 2-0 victory at Malaga Sunday.



Ronaldo got Madrid off to the perfect start after just two minutes before Karim Benzema's close-range finish sealed the title 10 minutes into the second half.



However, Ronaldo should have had his second when Kameni got down low to his right to save from point-blank range.



Benzema did make sure of the title early in the second half when he swept home the loose ball after Kameni had saved Sergio Ramos' first effort.



Barca weren't to be denied a sixth straight win to end the season though as Luis Suarez bundled home from close range before Messi made amends with his second penalty 15 minutes from time.

