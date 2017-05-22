Juve clinch sixth successive Serie A title with Crotone win

Juventus became the first team to win Serie A six times in a row when they beat Crotone 3-0 Sunday to clinch the title with one game to spare.



Atalanta clinched fifth place and a spot in the Europa League group stage by winning 1-0 at Empoli and AC Milan made sure of sixth place, and a place in the Europa League qualifiers, by beating Bologna 3-0 .



Juve's win over their relegation-threatened opponents, took them on to 88 points from 37 games, four clear of AS Roma who won 5-3 at Chievo Saturday.



Crotone are 18th in the 20-team table but remained only one point behind Empoli, the team immediately above the drop zone.

...