Five keys to Juventus’ record sixth straight scudetto

TURIN: Five keys to Juventus' title success this season: Recruitment Juventus' path to a record sixth consecutive "scudetto," and a possible treble of trophies, has been a steady work in progress but the Turin club's recruitment policy, particularly last summer, was key.



It helped cushion the blow of paying 90 million euros, an Italian record, to Napoli for the southerners' 36-goal hero Gonzalo Higuain, whose 24 goals before their final game at Bologna was among the league's best.



management Under Allegri, who in 2011 helped AC Milan end a seven-year wait for the scudetto, Juventus have become one of the most potent, well-rounded teams in Europe only four years after former coach Antonio Conte dismissed their chances of ever challenging for continental honors.



Thanks to evergreen goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and a rock-solid back four bossed by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Juve have conceded only 26 league goals so far. Pjanic overcame a mercurial start to the season to hit some crucial free kicks for the champions, while Juve's attack – a three-man front line of Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado – all supporting lone striker Higuain – has scored a combined total of 43 goals.



Two years after losing the Champions League final 3-1 to Barcelona, Allegri dangled the carrot of another promising European campaign in front of the players.

...