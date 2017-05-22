Puel 'satisfied' with Saints campaign despite fan unrest

Southampton manager Claude Puel is keen to focus on the positives of a challenging season after the under-fire Frenchman's side ended their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Stoke City Sunday.



Southampton finished eighth in the league despite recording their lowest points tally in four years and lost out to Manchester United in the League Cup final in February after exiting the Europa League in the group stages.



Puel, who signed a three-year contract at Southampton at the start of the season, is set to meet with club director Les Reed next week for a performance review.

...