Guardiola promises improvement after first English season

City secured a top-four finish for the sixth consecutive season with a 5-0 win over Watford Sunday but Guardiola failed to win a trophy for the first time since 2009, after enjoying widespread success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.



Guardiola said that the top Spanish sides were better placed to lure who they wanted in the transfer window as they had the money and stature to attract top talent from other clubs.



The Spaniard noted City's progress in the past few years but said that there was still work to do before they were comparable with Europe's elite.

...